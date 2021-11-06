LA GRANDE, Ore. — Kaylie McCracken dominated on opening night, dropping game highs of 24 points and 10 rebounds to lead the No. 4 Whitman College women’s basketball team to a 78-65 season opening win at Eastern Oregon on the night of Friday, Nov. 5.
McCracken was nearly perfect from the field, shooting 9-of-10 from the floor and sinking all six of her free throw attempts in recording her double double. Korin Baker added 16 points and six rebounds and Kaelen Shamseldin posted 12 points and handed out a game-high six assists.
Adyson Harris led the Mountaineers with 18 points and six rebounds.
The Blues shot north of 50% in three of the four quarters and dominated EOU in the painted area with a 48-22 scoring disparity.
Whitman wasted no time in asserting its dominance, scoring the game’s first 14 points. Harris’s jumper with 3:34 remaining in the first quarter finally got EOU on the board, but McCracken and Lindsay Drango responded with a pair of jumpers to extend the lead to 18-2 with under two minutes to play.
The Blues continued to lead in the second quarter as Macy Hampton’s three ball pushed the Whitman lead to 25-11 with 7:06 to play in the period. The lead swelled to as many as 24 points after buckets from Sydney Abbott and Shemseldin before the Blues took a 40-21 lead into halftime.
EOU chipped away at the lead in the third quarter, shaving its deficit to 12 points after Sailor Liefke hit from the floor to make it a 45-33 score with 2:25 remaining. The Blues held a lead in and around 20 points for much of a wild fourth-quarter scoring spree by both teams before walking away with the 13-point victory.
The Blues' next game will be Nov. 12 when they host Western Montana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.