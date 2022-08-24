TUKWILA, Wash. — Julio Tapia scored to tie things up in the 90th minute for the Walla Walla Community College men's soccer team Wednesday, Aug. 24, as the Warriors rallied to salvage a 3-3 draw with Portland on the second day of Northwest Athletic Conference friendlies at the Starfire Sports Complex.
The Warriors came away with their record so far this season now at 2-0-1, following a victory over Edmonds here yesterday.
Next, the Warriors return to action Saturday, Aug. 27 in Vancouver for a noon match at Clark College.
Wednesday's match saw the Warriors down, 3-1, after only 23 minutes.
Tapia had mustered the only WWCC goal to that point, tying things up back in the 10th minute.
Portland answered with back-to-back scores midway through the first half, but the Warriors regrouped after intermission.
Dino Ibrulj got them within 3-2 in the 65th minute before Tapia tallied his second goal of the day.
