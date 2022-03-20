SPOKANE — The Whitman College distance track teams faced the field Saturday, March 19, at the 16th Annual Sam Adams Classic and delivered a pair of top 5 finishes.
James Klinman placed fifth (2:03.48) in the men's 800 meter with Sophia Bigio doing the same in the women's 5000 meter with a time of 10:01.26. Chance Kelly finished 13th in the 800 meter making it two Top 15 finishes in the race.
The women's 5000 meter featured four Whitman runners in the Top 20 including Bigio's fifth-place finish. Chloe Michaels finished sixth (19:22.46), Jade Greenberg eighth (19:33.32) and Sylvie Corwin 18th (21:59.84).
Ally Kim added a 12th-place finish (2:35.12) in the women's 800 meter.
In other action, Jonathan Grothe took part in the Lewis & Clark Spring Break Classic where he finished 51st in the 1500 meter (4:23.76).
Next up for the Blues is the Payton-Shotwell Invitational in Tacoma next Saturday, March 26.
