PASCO — The Walla Walla Community College men's basketball team, despite having three of its starters reach double figures, lost 71-61 to Columbia Basin in Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region action on the night of Saturday, Feb. 26.
Jake Poulton led the Warriors, now 5-8 in league and 8-15 overall, with 17 points. Jander Cline added 15 points and Spencer Wright scored 14.
Covy Kelly narrowly missed a double-figure game for WWCC. He had nine points.
The Warriors trailed 36-31 at halftime and were outscored 35-30 in half two.
WWCC came out of intermission with fire in its belly. Kelly made a 3-point shot 17 seconds into the second half, and Cline both tied the score and gave the Warriors the lead with back-to-back jump shots. The first happened at the 18:56 mark, and the tiebreaker occurred 50 seconds later.
WWCC held multiple second-half leads. Niko Robben made a 3 with 16:33 to go to make it 41-39, Poulton threw in a trey with 14:31 left to create a 46-45 Walla Walla edge, and Kelly launched a downtown jumper to produce a Warrior lead of 49-48 at the 14:03 mark.
Another Cline jumper brought the score to 51-48 with 13:42 remaining.
Poulton put WWCC up 56-54 with a 3 at the 9:35 mark.
But the Hawks ended the contest with an 11-1 blitz over the last 4:50 to win going away.
Walla Walla hosts Big Bend Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
