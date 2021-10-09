Jacob Barsher capitalized on a poor clearance attempt, scoring the gamewinner in a thrilling 1-0 win by the Whitman College men's soccer team over Whitworth in Northwest Conference action, Saturday, Oct. 9, at the Whitman Athletics Complex.
Nearing the end of the first overtime, Oscar Harding won possession on the right flank and served a lofted ball to the far post. Derivan Dockter headed the cross back in front of the goal mouth which eventually landed on Barsher's foot who finished for the game's lone goal.
Colby Ramsey had an excellent afternoon in goal for the Blues (8-3, 4-3 NWC) who pulled above .500 in league play to remain in the hunt for a conference title. Ramsey posted three saves and withstood a momentum shift for the Pirates in the final 10 minutes of regulation.
Andrew Wolotira played the full match in net for Whitworth and recorded two saves.
Neither team truly threatened to score in the first half except for Edwin Romero's shot off the crossbar. He cut inside from the right flank and dribbled across the top of the penalty box where he ripped a shot with his left foot that bounced off the crossbar and back into play.
The Blues dominated for good stretches of the second half but it were the Bucs that had some serious goal-scoring opportunities in the final 10 minutes. The Blues never broke and pushed the game into overtime where Barsher netted his gamewinner.
The Blues are back in action on Saturday, Oct. 16 at George Fox. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m.
