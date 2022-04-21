It's that time of the year, but in this case it's that weekend for Whitman Athletics when the Northwest Conference takes centerstage.
The Blues will take part in the NWC Tournaments and Championships of men's and women's tennis, men's and women's golf, and track and field.
Live streams and scoring are available on the Whitman Athletics website, https://athletics.whitman.edu/.
Here is a preview of each:
Men's tennis
The Blues men's tennis team finished the NWC season with a 5-2 league record and, as the No. 3 seed, will face Pacific in one semifinal of the tournament.
As the top seed, George Fox will host both semifinals and the championship match.
Whitman is coming off a regular season loss to the Boxers.
The Blues play Pacific at 2 p.m. Saturday, following the George Fox-Lewis & Clark matchup at 10 a.m.
The championship match is slated for noon on Sunday.
Women's tennis
The Blues' women's tennis team is coming off a fantastic NWC regular season and currently ranked No. 28 nationally.
Whitman lost only once during conference play, that coming at Linfield who, by virtue of the win, claimed the top seed and host bid for the tournament.
The second-seeded Blues play No. 3 Whitworth at 2 p.m. on Saturday, after top-seed Linfield plays No. 4 George Fox at 10 a.m.
The championship match will be played at noon on Sunday.
Men's and women's golf
Both Blues golf teams finished the regular season last weekend at the Northwest Conference Spring Classic.
The men's team finished in a tie for fourth, and the women's squad came in sixth in the two-day tournament.
The results of this weekend's championship count 50% toward the overall champion, with the Fall Classic and the aforementioned Spring Classic each counting 25%.
The two-day event takes place at the Creekside Golf Course in Salem, Ore., and is hosted by Willamette.
The tournament tees off at 9 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.
Track & Field
Head coach Scott Shields will take nearly two dozen of his distance track student-athletes to compete in the 2022 NWC Track & Field Championships.
On the men's side, Matt Mascavage posted the league's 10th fastest time in the 400-meter dash (51.64), and the Blues hold the fifth fastest 4x400-meter time (3:33.72).
For the Blues women, Sophia Bigio's 10,000-meter time of 40:22.86 was the fifth fastest this season. Dori Buttleman's time of 40:27.69 in the 10,000 meter was the seventh fastest.
The championships, hosted by Puget Sound, begin at 9:40 a.m. on Saturday, and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, at Baker Stadium in Tacoma.
