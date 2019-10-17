SPOKANE — Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert and Washington State’s CJ Elleby are on the 20-player watch list for the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award.
Former Zag Rui Hachimura won the award last season.
Kispert, a 6-foot-7 junior from Edmonds, Washington, is Gonzaga’s top returning scorer at 8 points per game. He started 36 games last season, hit 61 3-pointers and made 87.5% of his free throw attempts.
Kispert made four 3s and scored 16 points in a second-round NCAA Tournament win over Baylor. He scored a season-high 17 points against North Dakota State add grabbed nine rebounds against Tennessee. He also received Academic All-WCC honors.
Elleby, a 6-6 sophomore, averaged 14.7 points and 7.1 boards last season. The Seattle native set a WSU freshman record with 471 points, breaking Steve Puidokas’ 45-year-old record. His 227 rebounds ranks second all-time for a Cougar freshman.
Elleby tested the NBA Draft waters before deciding to return for his sophomore season. He was recently named to the 10-player preseason All-Pac-12 first team.