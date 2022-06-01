On Tuesday night, Aug. 31, Julian Strawther gave his Twitter followers a first-hand glimpse of the difficulties that came with the decision facing Gonzaga’s sophomore wing.
“Everyone that ‘knows’ my decision, please tell me because I have no clue,” Strawther tweeted. “Y’all crack me up man.”
Strawther apparently had the clarity he needed the next morning, announcing on social media Wednesday he’d put off an NBA career to spend at least one more season at Gonzaga.
Strawther’s announcement came at roughly 11:30 a.m., approximately 10 hours before the 9:59 p.m. PT deadline for players to withdraw their names from the NBA Draft.
“Spokane let’s run it back,” Strawther posted on his Twitter and Instagram accounts.
With Strawther’s return, the Bulldogs return at least two starters from the 2021-22 team that compiled a 28-4 record, advanced to an eight straight Sweet 16 and spent a good chunk of the season ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25.
Strawther’s fellow backcourt starter Rasir Bolton also tested the NBA Draft waters before announcing Tuesday he’d be taking advantage of a COVID-19 waiver and returning to Gonzaga next season.
The final makeup of Gonzaga’s 2022-23 roster will hinge other key decisions, but with Bolton and Strawther back in the fold, the Bulldogs have a chance to return one of the top perimeter-shooting backcourts in the West Coast Conference, if not the country.
Bolton led GU in made 3-pointers with 64 last season while connecting on 46% from beyond the arc while Strawther ranked second with 54, making 36%.
Strawther has an opportunity to break out for Gonzaga as a junior after averaging 11.8 points and 5.4 rebounds while starting in all but one game last season.
The talented wing scored a season-high 20 points twice, hitting that total against fifth-ranked Duke in his hometown of Vegas, and again versus BYU at McCarthey Athletic Center. He had 10 rebounds in the Duke game before grabbing a season-high 12 boards against Tarleton State.
A former four-star recruit out of Vegas’ Liberty High School, Strawther reached double figures 21 times last season en route to being named All-WCC Honorable Mention.
He came up with a clutch shooting performance in the WCC Tournament championship game, making 5-of-6 shots from the field and 3-of-3 from behind the 3-point line to score 16 points in an 82-69 win over No. 17 Saint Mary’s.
Strawther wasn’t widely projected to be taken in the upcoming NBA Draft and only participated in physical drills at the NBA Draft Combine, skipping both scrimmages for reasons that weren’t specified.
Strawther posted the best time in the lane agility test at the Combine while excelling in a drill that tested players’ ability to shoot off the dribble, making better than 73% of his attempts.
During the Combine, Strawther spoke with NBATV’s Andy Katz about his looming decision and how he’d determine whether to stay in the draft or return to Gonzaga.
“Really it’s just putting myself in the best position to see if I can stay in the Draft, but obviously I’m keeping my options completely open and I’ll make an educated decision with my family and my agent,” Strawther said. “Just making sure we’re all on the same page and we don’t jump the gun too early if that’s the case. We’re just making the right decision.”
Strawther provided some comic relief to Gonzaga fans eagerly awaiting his decision through a series of since-deleted tweets on Tuesday.
“It’s already may 31st?” he tweeted early Tuesday afternoon.
Strawther then posted a photo of LeBron James from the NBA star’s widely-popular and scrutinized ESPN announcement, “The Decision,” in which James revealed he’d leave the Cleveland Cavaliers to join the Miami Heat. Strawther included a caption: “this how y’all got me feeling rn (right now).”
Strawther then signed off with a final tweet: “alright I’m done see y’all tmrw (tomorrow).”
On Wednesday morning, Strawther tweeted “june 1st” with a frightened face emoji before posting again thee hours later to let fans know a decision was imminent.
“Gimme a couple (minutes) gotta finish my smoothie real quick,” Strawther tweeted.
Despite losing starting point guard Andrew Nembhard, the Bulldogs project to be deep in the backcourt next season, returning a pair of starters in Strawther and Bolton, two rotational pieces from 2021-22 in Nolan Hickman and Hunter Sallis, and another potential impact player in Dominick Harris, who spent last season rehabilitating from a foot injury.
Gonzaga is also considered to be the favorite to land Chattanooga transfer Malachi Smith, a 6-foot-4 guard who averaged 19.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists last season.
Recruiting analysts from On3 Recruiting and 247Sports.com have both given Gonzaga a “crystal ball” for Smith, indicating the Bulldogs could land a commitment from the coveted transfer guard in the near future.
