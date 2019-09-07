Canada stamped its name in the FIBA World Cup record book Saturday with the help of a couple of former Gonzaga standouts.
Kyle Wiltjer hit 7 of 9 3-pointers en route to 29 points and Kevin Pangos added two 3s and 10 points as Canada crushed Jordan 126-71 in the qualification round in Shanghai.
The Canadians made 24 3s, breaking the previous World Cup record held of 19 set by Team USA in 1994. Pangos had four of Canada’s 37 assists that matched Serbia’s 1994 record.
Wiltjer hiked his tournament average to 16 points per game as Canada improved to 2-2. Canada is attempting to earn an Olympic berth by securing a spot in one of four qualifying tournaments next summer.
“Our main goal is to make the Olympics, so every game we have to get better as a program,” Wiltjer said.
Lithuania’s title chances ended with a 78-75 loss to France. Former Zag Domantas Sabonis had seven points, six rebounds and four assists for Lithuania. He made 3 of 9 field-goal attempts.
Lithuania filed a protest after the game, contesting that France’s Rudy Gobert should have been called for goaltending on a missed free throw with 30 seconds remaining that would have tied the score.
Former Gonzaga star Rui Hachimura didn’t play (load management) in Japan’s 111-81 loss to New Zealand.
Team USA tops Greece
The MVP was good. The USA was better.
And the Antetokounmpo getting talked about most by the Americans when this much-anticipated World Cup matchup was over wasn’t Giannis – but rather Thanasis, the younger brother, who sent U.S. forward Harrison Barnes sprawling with an ill-advised foul from behind on a fast break in the final moments.
Barnes avoided injury, and the U.S. avoided defeat. Kemba Walker scored 15 points and handed out six assists, Donovan Mitchell scored 10 on his 23rd birthday and the U.S. beat Greece 69-53 in Shenzhen, China, to move on the cusp of qualifying for the quarterfinals.
“We played well,” Walker said. “We had a great game plan and we stuck to it and we were able to come out with a big win.”
Giannis Antetokounmpo, the NBA’s MVP from the Milwaukee Bucks, scored 15 points but sat out the fourth quarter in a move Greek officials said was made to rest him for the team’s last-ditch effort to make the quarterfinals on Monday.
He didn’t make himself available for postgame comment, telling officials that he was too upset.
The U.S. national team has won 57 consecutive games in international tournaments with NBA players, starting with the 2006 world championships bronze-medal game and continuing through every FIBA Americas, world championships, World Cup and Olympic event since.
The streak started after a 101-95 loss to Greece in 2006 – a defeat that forced the U.S. to change its program.
The Americans haven’t lost in the biggest tournaments since.
“It was a good test for us,” U.S. coach Gregg Popovich said. “And it helped us get better. That’s our goal, to get better in every one of these games.”
The United States faces Brazil (3-1) in a second-round finale Monday in Shenzhen.