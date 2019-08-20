COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State coach Ryan Day says Georgia transfer Justin Fields will be the starting quarterback when the Buckeyes open the season Aug. 31 against Florida Atlantic.
Day’s announcement Monday put a rubber stamp on what most figured was a foregone conclusion.
As Ohio State’s newly minted coach, Day lured Fields — one of the top-ranked prep prospects nationally in the 2018 recruiting class — to Columbus in January to succeed quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr., who is now playing for the NFL’s Washington Redskins.