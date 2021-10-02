In a competitive and spirited battle, the Whitman College men's soccer team came up short in a 1-0 loss to George Fox in Northwest Conference action on Sunday at the Whitman Athletic Complex.
The Blues (6-3, 2-3 NWC) had the lionshare of the chances with 12 shots to Fox's five. Whitman forced Bruin keeper Alex Muir into five saves, several of them stellar to keep his scoresheet clean. Colby Ramsey posted three saves for the Whitman.
The Blues were the aggressor early with action heavy on the right flank. Combination play involving Oscar Harding, Mikio Yap and Noa Taylor led to several goal-scoring opportunities. Oliver Dickson and Taylor both had strikes drift wide of the far post.
The Bruins manufactured a handful of chances of their own in the early going, but Ramsey was equal to the task for the Blues.
The second half saw more of the same with both keepers coming up big. The goal would come in the 73rd minute when Whitman failed to clear a corner kick. Connor Kong's service trickled into the penalty area, finally finding the foot of Jonathan Gonzalez who scored what proved to be the gamewinner.
Whitman is back in action on Sunday versus Pacific. Kickoff at the Whitman Athletic Complex is set for 2:30 p.m.
