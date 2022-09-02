ASHLAND, Ore. — Gabrielle Browning finished with a match-high 10 kills for Walla Walla University's volleyball team Friday, Sept. 2, but Southern Oregon made short work of the Wolves in three sets, 25-10, 25-10 and 25-17.
The Wolves (0-2 overall, 0-2 in the Cascade Collegiate Conference) also had Sahara Browning adding another nine kills, and she served an ace.
Southern Oregon was led in kills by Mylena Testoni with nine, but as a team, they ended up with a 41-26 advantage.
They also totaled 12 aces, where as the Wolves mustered the one.
The Wolves next play Saturday, Sept. 3, in Klamath Falls, Oregon, at Oregon Tech before hosting The College of Idaho next week for a Sept. 9 match.
