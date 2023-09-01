Gracia Larson scored 38 seconds into the match to lead the Whitman College women's soccer team to a 1-0 season opening win over Howard Payne on Friday at the Whitman Athletic Complex.
Said Coach Michelle Voiland of her team, "I am very happy for the team. It is always great to start the season with a win. The team came out with an aggressive attitude and got on the front foot right away.
"Obviously scoring in the first minute was incredible and it was awesome to see the play come together from back to front. HPU was very physical and battled hard all over the field and it was so nice to see our players match and handle the physicality.
"We created some excellent scoring chances and just need to be more patient in the final third. I am looking forward to our next match on Saturday against Luther."
The Blues took the lead with the game barely a minute old. Chaney Hainbaugh found Larson inside the penalty area who finished past Emily Williamson in net for the Yellow Jackets.
Both teams had ample opportunities to score but Larson's goal proved to be the lone score of the afternoon as the Blues walked away with the opening day win.
Hannah Hagler played a full 90 minutes and posted two saves in net for Whitman (1-0). For the Yellow Jackets (0-1), Williamson posted four saves in her full game of action.
Both teams had stretches over the first 45 minutes with possession in their opponents defending third. Late in the game it was Hagler who came up big, parrying a flank service out of harm's way to preserve the lead.
The Blues conclude opening weekend against Luther College on Saturday, Sept. 2. Kickoff is set for 5:00 p.m.
College men's soccer
COLLEGE OF IDAHO 3, WHITMAN 2: A wild season opener saw five goals in the final 14 minutes as the Whitman College men's soccer team suffered a heartbreaking 3-2 season-opening loss to the College of Idaho on Friday evening at the Whitman Athletic Complex.
Goals were non-existent throughout much of the match and, when Edwin Romero scored off a Noa Taylor assist, the Blues (1-0) seemed to be in good shape to hold on for a win.
The Yotes had other ideas and scored three times in the final nine minutes to edge the Blues.
After Joao Bastos evened the match in the 85th minute, Taylor scored to give the lead right back to the Blues. Sawyer Valero's shot ricocheted off Ben Anderson in net to an on-running Taylor who slotted the loose ball into the back of the net.
Less than one minute later, Jorge Fernandez scored the equalizer and, in the 89th minute, the Yotes drew a free kick outside the penalty area which Dani Alejos slotted over the Whitman wall and into the near post.
Bernie Jones made five saves in net for the Blues with Anderson logging three saves.
College volleyball
UC-SANTA CRUZ 3, WHITMAN 0: The opener of the Pacific Coast Classic in Santa Cruz, California, saw Nicole Kelly drill a match-high 14 kills with Kenzie Martinez adding nine more, but the Blues (0-2) were unable to overcome a dominant presence by the Banana Slugs at the net.
The scores were 25-22, 25-19 and 25-15.
UCSC finished with 10 total blocks and forced Whitman into a .124 hitting clip.
Kate Lau led the Slugs with 12 kills and five blocks. Emily Pasion did the work on defense with a match-high 20 digs.
Whitman's best shot at taking a set was in the opening frame. Whitman scored the first four points and continued to lead until late in the set. Lau's kill shaved the lead to one point, but Kelly capped a mini 3-0 run with a kill to keep the Slugs at arm's length.
UCSC rallied with four unanswered, but the Blues again pulled out ahead. The two teams traded points down the stretch, but it was a 4-0 set closing run that sealed the win for the Slugs.
Set two saw the Blues trail by as many as eight points before making a run toward the end of the set. A pair of Lilli Thompson kills highlighted a 5-0 run, but Whitman was unable to make it all the way back.
The final set saw UCSC pull away late for the win to complete the sweep.
HAMLINE 3, WHITMAN 1: The Blues' second match of the day started auspiciously with an opening-set win.
The Blues committed zero errors, tallied 15 kills and posted a .500 hitting percentage en route to a dominant first set win.
Hamline weathered the storm over the final three sets, accumulating a .218 hitting mark and held Whitman to a .161 figure that helped them secure 25-23, 25-22, and 25-19 victories en route to a 3-1 decision.
Whitman concludes the Classic on Saturday, Sept. 2 against Cal Lutheran. First serve is set for 10 a.m.
