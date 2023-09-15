Nicole Kelly and Kenzie Martinez both drilled a team-high 11 kills to highlight a solid team hitting performance by the Whitman College women's volleyball team who swept Lewis & Clark in its home and Northwest Conference opener on Friday night, Sept. 15, at the Sherwood Center. Set scores were 25-13, 25-21, 26-24.
The Blues hit a season best .253 and committed only 11 hitting errors, also a season best. Sage King, Teia Magaoay and Martinez all chipped in a team-best seven digs.
Annika Traxler posted a match-high 12 kills for the Pioneers (5-4, 0-1 NWC) and Katie Shimaura added 13 digs, also a match-best.
Whitman (2-6, 1-0 NWC) made quick work of the Pios in the opening set. Kills from Kelly and Navi Islam-Zwart fueled a hot start that saw Whitman go up 10-3. Martinez then got in on the action, drilling a pair of kills to extend the lead to 15-7.
After a dominant opening set, the Blues felt the heat a bit more in set two. Whitman led early but five unanswered points from the Pios gave them an 8-6 lead.
The two teams traded points for a good portion of the set with Traxler's kill tying the score for the final time at 14-14. The Blues went on a 5-0 run and held off Lewis & Clark to take the commanding two-set lead.
The Pios nearly pushed the match to a fourth set but it was the Blues who completed the sweep with an extra-point victory in set three.
The set was tight throughout with Whitman holding a late, yet slim, lead. Traxler was keeping the Pios in the match with timely kills to prevent a Whitman surge to the finish line. Kelly's kill gave her team two match points at 24-22, but L&C staved off both of them to tie the score.
Martinez brought it home for the Blues, nailing back-to-back match-clinching kills to give her team the impressive win.
WALLA WALLA COMMUNITY COLLEGE AT NORTHWEST ATHLETIC CONFERENCE CROSSOVER: The Warriors split a pair of matches during the opening session of a Northwest Athletic Conference crossover volleyball tournament on Friday, Sept. 15, in Olympia at South Puget Sound C.C.
The Warriors dropped a four-game verdict to Eastern Region rival Treasure Valley and downed Umpqua by three sets to two.
BUSHNELL 3, WALLA WALLA UNIVERSITY 0: The Wolves left their College Place court still winless after six Cascade Collegiate Conference matches this season as they fell in three sets with scores of 25-13, 25-23, 25-13.
Femke Eising finished the match with a team-high eight kills and an ace for the Wolves while teammate Natalia Jimenez had six, and Danielle Fassmausili dished 12 assists and made 10 digs.
College men's soccer
CARROLL COLLEGE (MONT.) 3, WALLA WALLA UNIVERSITY 0: The Wolves fell short in their home opener on a College Place pitch, as they hosted their first Cascade Collegiate Conference match this season.
Wolves goalie Diego Molina finished the day with seven saves, and he helped their defense against a Carroll attack that peppered them with 32 shots and 14 corner kicks.
The Wolves went to halftime only down 2-0 — Carroll had to wait until the 28th minute to score its first goal — and they stayed within striking distance to the end.
