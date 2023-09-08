The Whitman College women's volleyball team opened its Texas trip with a pair of losses, falling in sweeps first to St. Thomas (Texas) then at East Texas Baptist on Friday at Ornelas Gymnasium.
The opener saw Bella Vickers lead the Blues (0-5) with 11 kills and Jackie Zapanta post a match-high 15 digs, but they came up shorts in 25-13, 25-22, 25-19 scores.
Whitman lost handily in the opening set but made a strong bid to even the match in set two. The Blues fell behind early but back-to-back Vickers kills evened the score at 5-5. Later, consecutive kills from Lilli Thompson helped extend to a 12-7 lead. Midway through the set, however, St. Thomas reeled off four unanswered highlighted by a pair of kills from Ashlyne Fitzgerald to even the set.
The Blues appeared on the verge of leveling the match after two straight kills by Nicole Kelly put her team up 21-16. St. Thomas closed the set on a sensational run, scoring nine of the final 10 points to take a commanding two-set lead.
The Blues hung around for much of the third set, but St. Thomas pulled away late to complete the sweep.
Whitman then lost handily to the host Tigers in the second match of the day, done in by 25-17, 25-14, 25-15 scores.
Vickers led the Blues with seven kills and Kelly and Kenzie Martinez both added five more. Zapanta again posted a match high in digs with 13.
Avery Reid led the way for the Tigers with 15 kills, 10 digs and four blocks.
Whitman was outdone by a lopsided hitting difference as ETBU hit at a .381 clip with the Blues only at .085.
The Blues were competitive in the opening set, but mammoth runs by ETBU in sets two and three contributed to the sweep.
SOUTHERN OREGON 3, WALLA WALLA UNIVERSITY 0: The Wolves were done in by scores of 25-11, 25-13, 25-11 over in Ashland, Oregon.
Femke Eising finished the match with a team-high eight kills for the Wolves while joining Lauren Moody on serving an ace as teammate Danielle Faamausili dished 15 assists and made nine digs.
College men's soccer
SOUTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY 2, WHITMAN 1: The Blues scored early but gave up a late gamewinner, falling at Southwestern University 2-1 on Friday night at the Southwestern Varsity Fields of Georgetown, Texas.
The Blues (0-2-1) struck first with their lone goal in the 11th minute. Pablo Gonzalez, Jr. scored his first collegiate goal to give his team a 1-0 lead.
The equalizer came just under six minutes later. Cooper Pero and Carr Penetta both helped set up Raghav Sharma who netted his shot past Bernie Jones in net for the Blues.
Jones and the Whitman defense kept a clean sheet for much of the remainder of the match until Michael Grimm found Nathaniel Blake who scored in the 88th minute for the eventual game winner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.