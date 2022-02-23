PENDLETON — An exciting Northwest Athletic Conference East Region shootout saw Walla Walla Community College's men's basketball team fall Wednesday, Feb. 23, as the Warriors suffered a 96-92 loss at Blue Mountain CC.
Jake Poulton scored a team-high 30 points for the sixth-place Warriors (8-14 overall, 5-7 in the division) while teammate Jander Cline had 27, Covy Kelly 12, Spencer Wright 10.
Cline scored with 4:47 remaining to give them their last lead, 81-80, before Blue Mountain tallied 10 unanswered and held off a last-minute Warrior threat.
The Warriors are scheduled to next play the afternoon of Saturday, Feb. 26, in Pasco at Columbia Basin CC with the opening tip at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.