OLYMPIA — Five Evergreen State players contributed goals in a 10-1 win against Walla Walla University's men's soccer team on Sunday, Oct. 2.
Evergreen’s Kainoa Wong finished the match with three goals and two assists, Jax Buckley with three goals and one assist, Brandon Clough with two goals and one assist, and Andreas Malunat and Jesus Flores with one goal each.
Wong got the Geoducks started early with a goal four minutes into the match off an assist from Clough.
Buckley was next to get on the board for Evergreen off an assist from Wong. Clough scored the next two goals for Evergreen with assists from Dakota Seddon and Lucas Alcala.
Walla Walla’s solo goal came from Donovan Ruelas with six minutes left in the first half.
Evergreen wasted no time in the second half, with Malunat finding the back of the net three minutes in with an assist from Owen Parker.
Wong scored the next two goals in quick succession. One of them came off an assist from Buckley.
Jesus Flores was next to get on the board with just under ten minutes left in the game. Buckley scored Evergreen' nine and 10th goals to close out the match.
The Wolves next host Oregon Tech on Friday afternoon.
