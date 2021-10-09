Forward Emmy Williams scored twice as Walla Walla Community College's women's soccer team picked up a 3-1 victory over Blue Mountain in a Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region match Saturday afternoon on the WWCC pitch.
Williams scored her first goal 11 minutes into the match off an assist by Mallory Hemenway.
Hailey Rogan used a Brielle Schneider free kick from the right side of the field 36 minutes in to make it 2-0.
BMCC halved the two-goal deficit midway through the second half before Williams put the match out of reach in the 79th minute, assisted by Nasyra Gibson.
Josey Gunter, Lindsey Beaman, Halle Romero, Schneider, Paige Savage, Callie Baker, Hemenway, Gibson and Williams were honored in sophomore day ceremonies prior to the match.
"It was a hard-fought, gritty win," WWCC coach Gabrielle Parks said. "Our goals occurred through passing in the midfield. That's how we break teams down."
The Warriors, now 5-4 in league and 6-4-2 overall, host Spokane Wednesday at 2 p.m.
