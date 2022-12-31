SPOKANE — Former DeSales High School football standout Alvaro Campos-Ontiveros was recently named a Northwest Conference honorable-mention selection on special teams for the 2022 season.
Campos-Ontiveros, a senior punter and place kicker at Whitworth University, punted 32 times for a 35.4-yard average. His longest effort traveled 59 yards. Fourteen of his punts were fair caught and five of his kicks pinned opponents inside their 20-yard line.
Campos booted 38 extra points in as many tries and knocked through seven field goals in 11 attempts including a season-high 43 yarder against Claremont-Mudd-Scripps on Sept. 17.
The Pirates ended their season with winning conference and overall records — 4-3 and 6-4, respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.