SPOKANE — Whitworth University's football team evened its early-season record at 1-1 on Saturday, Sept. 10, with a 33-7 victory over Eastern Oregon before a gathering of 2,175 at the Pine Bowl.
Former DeSales standout Alvaro Campos-Ontiveros contributed to the triumph with a pair of field goals and three extra points.
Campos-Ontiveros kicked a 35-yard field goal at the 5:24 mark of the second quarter and booted a 33-yarder with 6:30 remaining in the third period. He knocked through PAT kicks after the Pirates' final three touchdowns - two of which were scored in the fourth quarter.
