The fall season is well underway for Walla Walla Valley collegiate volleyball teams.
Walla Walla University has already hosted Lewis-Clark State for an out-of-conference season opener back on Aug. 14. The Wolves lost in straight sets, 25-16, 25-11 and 25-16.
Less than a week later, down in San Marcos, Calif., on Tuesday, the Wolves missed evening their record as they took a hard-fought loss at the University of Saint Katherine.
The Wolves lost the first two sets, then rallied to tie things up, but came up short in a tiebreaker.
Wednesday and Thursday then saw WWU in Riverside, Calif., for the La Sierra University Invitational.
The Wolves lost all four of their matches in straight sets, leaving with an 0-6 record a week into the season.
Walla Walla Community College, meanwhile, begins play at the Northwest Athletic Conference Showcase Saturday and Sunda in Springfield, Ore., with the Warriors — and virtually the rest of the league — crowding the Bob Keefer Center for 96 friendly matches over two days.
As for Whitman College, having already hosted a pair of preseason exhibitions — alumni on Saturday, and then Big Bend Community College on Tuesday — the Blues will remain here to kick off their competitive schedule on Sept. 7 with both LC State and Whitworth in town for the Whit Classic.
WWU
WWU is coming off its second straight winless season — with a total of two victories over the last four years, the program last won a match on Aug. 24, 2017 in Eugene (where the Wolves bested New Hope Christian in four sets) — but features several familiar high school standouts from the Walla Walla Valley Academy powerhouse.
Krista Schafer, a two-time all-league setter while at WWVA (and daughter of the Wolves second-year head coach Scott Schafer), returns as a WWU senior co-captain. She recorded a team-high eight assists against LC State.
Krista now welcomes former WWVA teammate Gabrielle Browning, a four-time all-league middle blocker, who scored a team-best six kills in her collegiate debut against LC State.
Along with Browning comes Anja Cole, a two-time all-leaguer as WWVA went to state.
In addition to the WWVA trio, WWU has Sarah Halversen back as captain. Last year, she was second on the Wolves in aces with 16 and third in kills with 95.
Jenn Bosler and Caldora Blackburn, as well as Camiryn and Camille Rice, also return from last year.
For this season, WWU has recruited a cast of newcomers including Emi Bezman, Ka’iulani Chamberlain, Sydney Teel, Idalis Bedore, Eden Kim, Summer Boulais, Lauren Frye, Grace Richards, Sophie Sherwin and Jordan Wright.
“Our goal is to improve over last season,” Scott Schafer said. “Our core is decent. Our back row is better, and that’s been a big fault of ours in the past, so I’m hoping that’ll make a difference.
“We’re trying to work on a lot of things, like can we serve-receive better? Can we score more efficiently?” Schaefer said. “We’ve got the talent, so there’s some potential to real those goals.
“We’re in it for the long haul,” Schafer added. “We’re for sure trying.”
WWCC
WWCC will unveil an almost entirely new roster this weekend at the season-opening NWAC Showcase in Springfield, Ore.
Last year, the Warriors compiled a 33-8 record and placed second in the nine-team East Region standings behind undefeated and eventual conference champ Spokane.
On Nov. 2 here at the Dietrich Dome, the Warriors challenged Spokane through five sets — and even managed to take a 13-11 lead in the tiebreaker until the Sasquatch prevailed.
But the Warriors then bid farewell to much of a sophomore-heavy lineup that featured all-stars Abbey Schwager, Morgan Ness and Ocean Bryan.
WWCC brings back only Tia Takasaki, Abbie Miller, Tylar Jones and Leigha Peebles.
The rest of the Warriors includes Wa-Hi grad Makenzie Frost, as well as fellow freshmen Marci Elgan, Hayley Bretz, Kayla Lind, Maddee Strong, Alaina Scott, Kassie Collins, Addison Hansen, Mollie Doyle and Olivia Tolman.
“There’s only four returnees, so our 10 freshmen have to step up,” Chelsie Speer said in anticipation of her sixth season as Warriors head coach. “But it’s a good group of girls, fun to coach. They’ve worked really hard in our preseason daily-doubles.
“We’ve got all new setters, and a new middle, but they’re connecting really well,” Speer continued. “Every year, I expect us to have a good season so same goes for this year.
“Our goal is to win the East Region,” Speer added. “We’ve set our sights high and the Showcase has us in the top pool, so right off the bat, it’s not going to be easy.
“But that’s the way we like it.”
Whitman
Whitman has two more weeks to prepare for its season opener Sept. 7 here at the Sherwood Center, both LC State and Northwest Conference rival Whitworth arriving for the Whit Classic, before the schedule heats up.
Last year, the Blues ended up tied for sixth place out of nine in the Northwest Conference as they went 6-10 (overall, 10-14). Whitman senior Codie Conching made All-NWC for the second year in a row.
Whitman goes into this season without any seniors.
Claire McCarthy, Ruby Matthews, Sonja Fauske, Tate Cadang, Emma Anderson and Elyse Benavides return to lead newcomers for the next couple of years.
First-year players include Kawokl Duvauchelle, Christina Boxberger, Sydney London, Megan Suka, Ava McCabe, Sophia Dominitz, Brooke Valentine and Taylor Knight.
“It’s a young bunch,” Matt Helm said looking forward to his eighth season as Head coach. “We don’t have any seniors but we do have a few returnees, and they’re getting stronger than ever so it’s a young group but a very athletic one.
“There’s a lot of learning going on right now but with the pieces we have, I really think we can be competitive in this very tough conference,” Helm added. “Time is going to tell but as far as being a fun group to watch, they’re definitely that.
“There’s a lot of youth and a lot of energy.”