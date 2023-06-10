AUSTIN, Texas — Walla Walla native and College Place High School graduate (Class of 2018) Kenneth Rooks captured an NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championship for Brigham Young University, besting the men's 3,000-meter steeplechase Friday, June 9, in Austin, Texas.
According to the BYU athletics website, "Rooks finished in 8:26.17 to become the fourth BYU steeplechaser to win an individual championship, joining the elite group of Kyle Perry (2009), Josh McAdams (2006) and Bob Richards (1966). He is also the first BYU men’s athlete to claim an individual title since Clayton Young in 2019.
"The Walla Walla, Washington, native maintained a steady pace navigating near the middle of the pack until the final few laps, surpassing Montana State’s Duncan Hamilton on the penultimate lap. The two remained close in the final 400 meters, but Rooks cruised ahead and separated before the final water jump to handily seize his first-ever national title at 8:26.17. Hamilton finished as runner-up at over six seconds behind Rooks (8:32.18).
“'I wanted to put myself in the middle or close to the front, be patient and ready when people started to push at the mile,' said Rooks. 'When that happened, I was ready to respond. With 600 meters to go, I got lots of speed to go for it at that point.'
"The junior is now a three-time steeplechase All-American, claiming back-to-back First Team honors after his sixth-place performance at nationals last season. No Cougar has ever run the steeplechase faster than Rooks in the final round of the NCAA Championships — Rooks’ own 8:22.56, sixth-place finish at last year’s championships stands at the top, followed by his 8:26.17 title run today.
"Earlier this season on May 6, Rooks became the fastest American collegiate athlete to run the steeplechase at 8:17.62. At NCAA West Preliminaries on May 26, Montana State’s Hamilton surpassed the time at 8:16.23.
"'I respect Duncan Hamilton,' Rooks said. 'Him breaking the record [at NCAA West Preliminaries] got me excited to race against him here at nationals. He’s really good. Thankfully today was my day.'
"Embracing Rooks near the finish line was BYU director of track and field Ed Eyestone, someone who knows firsthand what it takes to win a national title in Austin, Texas as the 1985 5,000-meter and 10,000-meter NCAA champion.
"'Kenneth rose up to the challenge,' said Eyestone. 'Near the end, he was bold and used his momentum to get the lead. The faster Kenneth went over the barriers, the more smooth his performance was. He hit that last barrier perfect before the last water jump put it away. To see him put it all together and then execute that plan to perfection really is rewarding.'"
