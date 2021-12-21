COLLEGE PLACE — The College Place girls won a non-league basketball game over River View, 62-11, in the Hawks gym on Tuesday, Dec. 21.
College Place raced to a 17-1 first-quarter lead, enjoyed a 31-7 halftime lead and rolled to the win over the Panthers.
"The Hawks came out and played four solid quarters tonight against River View," College Place coach Julie Hill said. "We really wanted to work on our press and get more pressure on the ball. We started off well and played great defense again tonight, ending the game with 38 steals (with Lena Weaver and Jenna Hill each getting 11)."
Three Hawks players — Grace Casagrande, Hill and Kasenga — led the hometeam's balanced scoring with each getting 12 points.
Weaver had eight points, Megan Foertsch had seven, Adrienne Berube five, Sumi Leavell four and Hadlee Gies two.
"Offensively, we played well together and did a good job of playing unselfishly and looking for each other," Hill said. "In the locker room before the game, team captain Shea Kasenga told the team, 'Let's spread the stats tonight!' One great thing about this team is that's how they all feel. They don't care who's getting the points. They just want to WIN!"
The Hawks next play in the DeSales Christmas Tournament, playing the host Irish at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 29, with the tourney continuing on Dec. 30.
