CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson officials are confident the athletic department’s practices and policies will prevent a repeat of the failed performance-enhancing drug tests that caused three players to be suspended before last season’s College Football Playoff.
The Tigers were riding into a fourth straight CFP appearance when they were hit with the news in December that star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, reserve offensive lineman Zach Giella and freshman tight end Braden Galloway had tested positive for the banned substance ostarine.
Lawrence missed both his team’s semifinal and championship wins on the way to their second national title in three years. In the seven months since the ban, Clemson has double and triple checked how it handles everything from talc in the weight room to the protein shakes it provides to ensure the wrong things won’t cost players time on the field.
“We’ve always looked at a really robust and fundamentally sound drug-testing program,” athletic director Dan Radakovich said. “We’ve always looked at how we get our supplements into our students’ hands.”
The department’s review came through the NCAA appeal led by Lawrence, Giella and Galloway, who were subject to a one-year ban for the positive tests. The NCAA rejected the players’ appeal this past spring. All three have said they had no idea how ostarine got into their systems.