SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Walter Lum led all scorers with 19 points, Xzavier Lino nearly posted a double double with 10 points, nine rebounds and five assists but it was enough as the Whitman College men’s basketball team dropped its fourth straight in a 71-60 loss to Chapman on the night of Saturday, Nov. 27, at the Kaiser Permanente Arena.
Nikola Trifunovic added 12 points off the bench for the Blues (1-4) who lost to the Panthers (6-0) for the second time this week, tonight in a neutral court setting. Jacob Mata led the Panthers with 13 points and Hayden Moore added 11 points and eight rebounds.
The Blues led early in the first half but played catch up most of the game. They shot only 34% from the floor and were outscored by the Chapman bench 34-17. Whitman had it going early from beyond the arc though. Trailing early, three pointers from Lum and Weston Crump spearheaded a 9-0 run to give the Blues a 14-8 lead with 13:17 to play.
Chapman quickly rallied and took a 20-18 lead in large part due to a pair of Mata three pointers. Crump followed with a corner three but the lead continued to swell. An Anthony Giomi layup capped an 8-0 run to put Chapman up by nine points with 4:12 to play, but a Lum bucket and Trifunovic three pointer shaved Whitman’s deficit to six points by halftime.
The Panthers quickly pushed the lead back up to double digits early in the second half. Three pointers from Moore and Hayden Williams helped build a 14-point lead with 15:12 to play. The Blues battled all half but were never able to shave the deficit to single digits until Lino’s three pointer made it a 69-60 score, but with the game all but decided.
Whitman concludes its California road trip on Sunday at UC Santa Cruz. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.
