BUTTE, Mont. — Carolina Montes scored a game-high 21 points for the Walla Walla University women's basketball team here Friday, Nov. 5, but Montana Western downed the Wolves in an 81-37 rout.
The Wolves (0-2 record) went to halftime down 46-17.
They are scheduled to next play Nov. 14 when they host Rocky Mountain College with the tipoff at 1 p.m.
