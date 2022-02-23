PENDLETON — Brie Holececk hit five 3-pointers for Walla Walla Community College's women's basketball team on her way to a game-high 30 points Wednesday, Feb. 23, as the first-place Warriors kept themselves atop Northwest Athletic Conference East Region standings with their third straight win in a 71-57 victory at Blue Mountain CC.
The Warriors (17-4 overall, 10-2 in the league) also had Kortney Trappett scoring 19 points.
They went to halftime only up 34-33 before taking over with a dominant third quarter, maintaining a double-digit lead in the final minutes.
The Warriors are scheduled to next play the afternoon of Saturday, Feb. 26, in Pasco at Columbia Basin CC with the opening tip at 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.