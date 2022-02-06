LEWISTON — The Whitman College baseball team had hoped to start the season with a bang, but instead came up short in a road doubleheader sweep at the hands of Lewis-Clark State College on Sunday afternoon, Feb. 6.
The Blues dropped the opener, 10-0, and fell in the nightcap, 14-4.
Game 1
The Blues (0-2) surrendered nine of their 10 game one runs in the third and fourth innings.
Julien Hernandez (0-1) was tagged with the loss after starting and tossing three complete and serviceable innings. He allowed six hits, but only two of his five runs allowed were earned.
Trent Sellers (1-0) was impressive on the mound for the Warriors, who began the season ranked No. 4 nationally in the NAIA and are now 8-1.
Sellers tossed five scoreless innings, allowing two hits while posting seven strikeouts.
Only three Whitman hitters — Ben Parker, Teague Conder and Drew Vannaman — recorded base hits in the game.
Justin Mazzone and Luke White did the damage at the plate for LCSC.
Mazzone had two hits, scored three runs, and drove in two runs, with White batting a perfect 3-for-3 with two runs and three RBI.
White delivered a two-run single to spark the Warriors’ big third inning and Mazzone did the same one inning later to put LCSC up 10-0.
Game 2
Whitman suffered another 10-run loss to close the twin bill, but did have more of a presence at the plate.
Parker had a monster game with three hits, two runs and one RBI, including a home run in the seventh inning.
Garrett Runyan posted a hit and two RBI with Conder batting 2-for-4.
On the bump, Dexter Aichele (0-1) was hit with the loss in throwing three complete innings and allowing four earned runs on five hits with five strikeouts.
Joe Ball earned the win, also in three complete innings of work. He allowed two runs on four hits while striking out four Whitman hitters.
Runyan’s two-run single came in the first inning as he drove home Parker and Leo Rivera to put the Blues up 2-0 right out of the gate.
LCSC plated a pair of their own in their first at bats and the game remained tied through the first two innings.
Sam Linscott put the Warriors ahead in the third inning and LCSC manufactured two more runs before the inning was done. The third of the inning came on a double steal as Seamons scampered home from third base to score.
The Warriors scored in every inning the rest of the way. White put on the finishing touches and forced the 10-rule to go into effect with his three-run homer in the seventh inning.
Whitman returns to action next weekend with a pair of doubleheaders at the College of Idaho on Saturday and Sunday.
