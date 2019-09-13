COLLEGE PLACE — Sam Johnson scored a pair of goals for Whitman College, Erik Nielsen added a goal and an assist, and the Blues cruised to a 4-0 win over Walla Walla University in men’s soccer action here on Thursday.
The win was Whitman’s (3-2 record) third straight after opening the season with two losses.
The Wolves dropped to 2-2 on the season.
Nielsen got the ball rolling with an unassisted goal in just the game’s seventh minute.
Despite peppering the WWU net with 21 total shots, the second goal would not come until the 56th minute when Johnson netted the first of his two.
Nielsen served a ball into the box that Johnson got his head to and finished into the lower corner.
Seven minutes later, Johnson put his team in the driver’s seat when he finished a shot into the lower left side of the goal for a three-goal lead.
Riley Kraft, seeing action for only the second time this season, scored his first career goal to cap the season-best offensive effort by the Blues.
Fellow first year Jourdan Furukawa flicked a pass behind the Wolves’ defense that Kraft ran on to and finished past WWU keeper Kudzai Mhondiwa.
Mhondiwa made seven saves while giving up the four Whitman goals.
Owen Davis-Bower turned away three WWU shots in posting his second straight clean sheet.
The Blues get back at it on Saturday with their home opener against Corban University. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at the Whitman Athletic Fields.
The Wolves conclude their preseason on Sunday when they travel to McMinnville, Ore., to face Linfield College before their Sept. 20 conference home opener against Warner Pacific at 3 p.m.