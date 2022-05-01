On Senior Day at Borleske Stadium, and with a special appearance by an oft-injured Blue, the Whitman College baseball team closed the season and the Bud Kight Memorial Invitational on Sunday, May 1, with an 5-1 loss to Whitworth.
In Sunday's early game, the Blues fell to La Verne for the second time in as many days, 12-10.
The game began Saturday afternoon, but was halted due to inclement weather and picked up on Sunday.
In Friday's invite opener, Whitman fell to La Verne, 12-8.
Prior to Sunday's final game, the Blues senior class was honored with a special ceremony on the field.
Teague Conder and Beck Maguire led the Blues (15-24) at the plate. Conder recorded two hits including a double to go along with a run scored. Maguire added two hits of his own.
Elijah Tanner led Whitworth with two hits and one run scored.
Tristan Kalnins suffered the loss for the Blues, with Hunter Dryden tossing six complete innings for the Whitworth win.
The Bucs grabbed an early lead with runs in three of the first four innings. Riley Cissne provided the fireworks in the second inning with a two-run homer off Kalnins.
The Blues cut the lead in half in the bottom of the second with some nifty baserunning.
Leo Rivera, from first base, and Conder from third, pulled off a double steal as Conder raced home to make it a 2-1 ball game.
Matthew Cho and Brandon Ting were unable to bring Rivera home as the Blues settled for the one second-inning run.
Whitworth tacked on two more in the third and another in the second to take a 5-1 lead. During that stretch, senior Mason Milkey, to a rousing applause, made an appearance on the mound for the Blues in his return from multiple arm surgeries.
Benjamin Seashore-Hobson tossed one of his finest outings out of the bullpen to keep the Blues in the hunt. He finished the game after working five and one-third scoreless innings, but Whitman couldn't take advantage and provide any run support.
In Sunday's early game, Whitman's Garrett Runyan and Ting batted 3-for-4, with Runyan scoring three runs, but it wasn't enough the Blues fell to La Verne for the second time in as many days, 12-10.
The Blues struck first with a pair of runs in the first inning. Back-to-back hits from Ben Parker then Runyan led to the game's first run, then Maguire drove home Runyan with an RBI-hit to put the Blues ahead 2-0.
La Verne got on the board in the first as well, but Whitman padded its lead one inning later.
With two runners on base, Parker singled to centerfield, driving home both Drew Vannaman and Michael Doyle. Conder followed up Parker's run-scoring hit with a three-run homer over the left field fence and gave the Blues a 7-1 lead after two innings.
La Verne responded in kind, plating four in the top of the third to get right back in the game.
The rains then came in the fifth inning with the Blues up 8-7, and forced the game to resume Sunday morning, when La Verne pulled ahead with four runs in sixth inning of the shortened seven-inning game.
Reddick's two-run infield grounder scored Killian and Reese to put the Leopards up three.
The Blues scored a run in their half of the sixth but came up empty in the seventh.
Jack Hostetler was tagged with the loss for Whitman in a relief effort with Vogel earning the win.
