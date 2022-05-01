Garrett Runyan and Brandon Ting batted 3-for-4, with Runyan scoring three runs, but it wasn't enough as the Whitman College baseball team fell to La Verne for the second time in as many days, 12-10, on Day 3 of the Bud Kight Memorial Invitational on Sunday morning, May 1, at Borleske Stadium.
The game began Saturday afternoon, but was halted due to inclement weather and picked up on Sunday.
The Blues struck first with a pair of runs in the first inning. Back-to-back hits from Ben Parker then Runyan led to the game's first run, then Beck Maguire drove home Runyan with an RBI-hit to put the Blues ahead 2-0.
La Verne got on the board in the first as well, but Whitman padded its lead one inning later.
With two runners on base, Parker singled to centerfield, driving home both Drew Vannaman and Michael Doyle. Teague Conder followed up Parker's run-scoring hit with a three-run homer over the left field fence and gave the Blues a 7-1 lead after two innings.
La Verne responded in kind, plating four in the top of the third to get right back in the game. The Leopards manufactured four runs and took advantage of a Whitman fielding error. Killian drove in the fourth run on an RBI-single.
The rains then came in the fifth inning with the Blues up 8-7, and forced the game to resume Sunday morning, when La Verne pulled ahead with four runs in sixth inning of the shortened seven-inning game.
Reddick's two-run infield grounder scored Killian and Reese to put the Leopards up three.
The Blues scored a run in their half of the sixth but came up empty in the seventh.
Jack Hostetler was tagged with the loss for Whitman in a relief effort with Vogel earning the win.
The Blues played Whitworth Sunday afternoon to finish off the invite. That game will be included when it ends.
