LOS ANGELES — The Whitman College cross country teams concluded their seasons on Saturday, Nov. 13, both competing in the NCAA Division III Cross Country West Regional Championship held on the Pomona-Pitzer course.
Sophia Bigio ran the women's 6K in time of 23.44.70 with a split mile time of 3.57 to place 45th and crack the top 50. Her efforts helped pave the way for an 11th-place overall team finish by the Blues.
Chloe Michaels was the second finisher for the Blues, crossing the finish line with a time of 4:06.60 and split time 4:01 good for 52nd place.
Two others finished in the top 60 in Ella Greenberg and Ally Kim. Greenburg placed 58th (24:21.4) and Kim finished in 59th (24:24.0) with both posting a split time of 4.04.
Tucker Grinnan led the way for the Blues men's squad in the 8K race. They placed 17th overall with Grinnan as Whitman's top finisher, posting a race time of 26:45.40 and a 3:21 split time good for 52nd place.
Gabe Wasserman cracked the top 100, finishing 96th with a race time of 27:39.40 and a split time of 3:27. Grant Martin placed just outside the top 100 (103rd). He finished the race in 27:55.20 and with a split time of 3:29.
It was a special day for seniors Tim McKenna, Grant Martin, James Klinman, Tucker Grinnan, Sophia Bigio, Chloe Michaels, Sylvie Corwin and Julia Hess capped their Whitman cross country careers.
