SPOKANE — Korin Baker scored a team-high 17 points, Kaylie McCracken adding 16 points and 13 rebounds and the No. 2 Whitman College women's basketball team outscored Whitworth by 18 points in the second half to race past the Bucs, 76-59, on Tuesday, Dec. 7, at Whitworth Fieldhouse.
McCracken added four steals and Baker also recorded three blocks for the Blues (7-0, 2-0 NWC) who remain undefeated on the season and in Northwest Conference play. Whitman had an average night in three-point shooting but shot north of 50% from the floor. The Blues were plus-18 on the Bucs in the paint and held the home side to only 26% shooting in the second half.
Megan Dorney led the Bucs with a game-high 19 points to go along with 11 rebounds, but also turned the ball over eight times.
Neither team had any edge in a very competitive opening quarter. After Kaelan Shamseldin hit from the floor midway through, Whitworth went on a mini run as Devyn Cope scored and Quincy McDeid hit a three pointer to give their team an 11-8 with 5:31 to play. Whitman turned it around and led by four late after a Baker and-one three-point play.
Macy Hampton hit back-to-back jumpers early in the second quarter to give the Blues a two-point lead, then later Baker did the same to put Whitman up 34-28 with 3:48 to play until halftime. McDeid then heated up from the floor, hitting a pair of jumpers of her own to tie the game as the two teams headed to halftime deadlocked at 34-34.
The second half belonged to the Blues who outscored the Bucs by 11 points in the third quarter. Whitman opened the period on a 9-2 run, capped by McCracken's two buckets that gave her team a 45-36 lead with 6:40 to play. Shamseldin followed another McCracken basket with a three-pointer and Whitman had its first double digit lead at 52-41.
Whitman never let the lead slip away in the final quarter. McDeid hit a three-pointer with 4:01 to play to cut the lead to seven points, but that was as close as the Bucs got before Whitman pulled away for the win.
The Blues will play at the Sherwood Center for the first time this season when they host Whitworth, Colorado College and Walla Walla University this weekend for the Kim Evanger Raney Memorial Classic held Dec. 11 and 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.