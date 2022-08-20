Area college volleyball preview
WALLA WALLA COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Head coach: Brooke Kaawa, first season
2021: Finished second in the Northwest Athletic Conference’s Eastern Region. Went two-and-out in the NWAC regional tournament.
Key losses: Marci Clayton, S; Hayley Bretz, Libero; Mollie Doyle, MB; Olivia Tolman, MB.
Key returners: Brook Dribnak, OH; Eden Schilder, OH; Haley Shaw, S; Sydney Wilson, Libero.
Coach’s comments: “We have a very young team (seven freshmen). We hope to get better every day.” — Brooke Kaawa
WALLA WALLA UNIVERSITY
Head coach: Scott Schafer, sixth season
2021: Finished 0-23 overall; 0-22 in Cascade Collegiate Conference.
Key losses: Idalis Bedore, Libero/DS; Carlee Smith, RS; Alexandra Wiedeman, Libero/DS.
Key returners: Gabrielle Browning, MB; Hailey Bischoff, RS; Meherio Krainer, S; Jocelyn Curiel-Ruiz, OH; Anja Cole, S.
Key additions: Sahara Browning, OH; Olivia Wise, MB.
Coach’s comments: “I am encouraged with the roster we have. We have room to grow, but the future is looking brighter that it has been for a long time. We’re looking to build on that.”
— Scott Schafer
WHITMAN COLLEGE
Head coach: Matt Helm, 10th season.
2021: Finished eighth in the Northwest Conference.
Key losses: Tate Cadang, S; Emma Anderson, S/PIN; Rebecca Johnston.
Key returners: Christina Boxberger, RS; Megan Suka, RS; Sydney London, MB; Sophia Dominitz, MB; Brooke Valentine, Libero; Kenzie Martinez, OH; Nicole Kelly, OH.
Coach’s comments: “We’re looking to compete well in the Northwest Conference.
“We will get a lot of good experience in our pre-season schedule.
“We’re playing Division III schools in California and Houston (in early September). We’ll have a chance to show the region and the nation how we are as a program. We’re excited to get going.”
— Matt Helm
