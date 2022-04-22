SEATTLE — Ja'Lynn Polk made a first impression.
His second impression would have to wait.
On Sept. 4, 2021, the Texas Tech transfer didn't do much waiting. On UW's first play of the 2021 season, quarterback Dylan Morris looked right and hit Polk on a slant for a 13-yard gain.
Which is when, the Washington wide receiver said this week, his clavicle "went in."
"I knew something was wrong, but I didn't want to believe it," said Polk, who caught 28 passes for 264 yards and two touchdowns as a true freshman at Texas Tech in 2020. "So I kept going. I kept playing three, four more plays. I was trying to get another ball. I just wanted one more; I knew I wasn't going to be able to.
"I was in the huddle, telling my brothers, 'Look, man: I know something's wrong. I know something's wrong.' After that, I eventually came out and they took me (to the hospital)."
Polk knew something was wrong for a reason. As a senior at Lufkin (Texas) High School in 2019, the standout wide receiver recorded 54 receptions for 1,050 yards and nine touchdowns ... before a fractured collarbone ended his season. He says the dislocated clavicle — which was surgically repaired the same night as UW's 13-7 upset loss to Montana — "felt similar."
Two days later, then-UW coach Jimmy Lake announced UW would "probably not get (Polk) back until postseason play."
Polk worked relentlessly to prove Lake wrong.
"I think the biggest thing for me was I just prepared every day like I was going out there to play," he said. "Every single week, I'm preparing like I'm going to walk out there and I'm going to pad up and I'm going to run plays. I'm studying plays. I'm watching film. I'm with the team every day, at the practices, bringing energy. I'm just there. I just want to be there to help everybody around me, to push everybody so we can reach that goal we want to go to.
"I feel like that helped me keep my mind right, and I was ready for whenever my name was called and the opportunity came to me."
The opportunity arrived 11 weeks after the injury. In a 20-17 loss at Colorado on Nov. 20, the 6-foot-2, 193-pound wide receiver returned — taking a fourth-quarter pass nearly untouched for a 55-yard score.
"I knew I was ready to make a play," Polk said. "I knew whenever my name was called, I was going to take full advantage of it, because I trusted the things I did before I got to that point. So once that happened I wasn't surprised. I just wanted to go out there and give it all I got."
He's got much more to give. In a limited sample size — games against Montana, Colorado and Washington State — Polk contributed five catches for 114 yards and a touchdown, averaging 22.8 yards per catch. Before the start of the spring, new offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb — who assessed game and practice film — called the redshirt freshman "a real refined route-runner."
But his most impressive skill transcends the tape.
"When we got here, his name was coming up a lot about being just an emotional leader," UW coach Kalen DeBoer said Friday. "If we have some vocal guys, he would be one of them. He was voted onto our unity council going into February. He's been just doing a great job there. You can tell by what he says that he isn't all about himself. He's a team-first guy. And when it comes to making plays on the football field, he's been doing that more and more.
"He has improved a lot since the beginning of practice. I can remember where he was at practices one and two, and now seeing him catch the ball — especially those tough ones — he's coming through in those tough moments."
Added Morris: "His mindset separates him as a receiver. Because he's one of those dudes where he's never going to get down on himself, and if he messes up, he's going to be the first guy to say, 'My bad.' He's not a finger pointer. That's what I love about him. I can throw a ball over his head and he's going to be like, 'I could have caught it.'"
In a more pass-happy system, UW's wide receivers — headlined by Polk, sophomores Jalen McMillan, Rome Odunze and Taj Davis, and junior Giles Jackson — will be expected to catch everything. Led by first-year position coach JaMarcus Shephard, Polk said the Washington wideouts "get tighter and tighter every day."
And once UW kicks off against Kent State on Sept. 3, they'll look to make a more lasting impression.
"I'm excited. It's going to be something real nice, and I can't wait," Polk said. "We've got a bunch of guys that are ready to go and ripping, man. We've got a competitive quarterback room that's going to get that ball out and give us an opportunity to make plays, so I can't wait for everybody to see."
Extra points
* UW completed an 80-play scrimmage Friday, its second scrimmage of the spring. Though the media was prohibited from viewing the scrimmage, DeBoer's standout performers included EDGE rushers Bralen Trice, Zion Tupuola-Fetui and Jeremiah Martin, as well as Polk out wide. Likewise, those two position groups have impressed all spring. "I like our EDGEs. I just think they are causing problems in the backfield a lot," DeBoer said. "Those guys are just attacking. I think the receiving corps is doing a good job. I think those two spots, if I have to pick one on both sides of the ball, have been the most consistent."
* While sophomore Nate Kalepo missed Friday's practice for an unspecified reason, redshirt freshman Geirean Hatchett took his starting snaps at left guard. Through 11 practices this April, the majority of first-team offensive line reps have gone to left tackle Troy Fautanu, left guard Kalepo, center Corey Luciano, right guard Victor Curne and right tackle Matteo Mele. DeBoer said Luciano and Kalepo have had the most consistent springs. Still, it's likely two-time All-Pac-12 left tackle Jaxson Kirkland — who has attended every practice — will eventually be cleared to return for a sixth season by the NCAA. If/when that happens, expect UW to find a way for Fautanu — who DeBoer called a "phenomenal player" — to start elsewhere on the offensive line.
* UW's 12th practice of the spring, which will take place inside Husky Stadium at 11 a.m. Saturday, is open to the public. It's the Huskies' only open practice before the Spring Preview on April 30.
