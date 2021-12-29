ROYAL CITY, Wash. — College Place High School wrestlers competed opposite 21 teams Tuesday, Dec. 28, at the Royal Christmas Tournament.
Parker Hogan won 2 of his 4 matches for College Place in the 170-pound weight class, teammate Josiah Gunter went 2-2 in 285, Ethan Parker was 2-3 in 138, and Josh Courtney went 1-2 in 132.
College Place also had Clark Fairbanks (145), Andrei Smith (195) and Matthew Streby (285) working a couple of matches in their respective brackets.
They were up against kids from Othello, Omak, Tonasket, Quincy, Ephrata, Royal, Liberty Bell, Republic, Davenport, Hermiston, Oroville, Warden, Moses Lake, Wahluke, Castle Rock, Mary Walker, White Swan, Granger and Highland.
"It was a good tournament," Hawks coach Mike Holden said. "Some tough competition as we head into the second half of the season and focus on our league duals."
Their next outing will be a South Central Athletic Conference meet Jan. 6 in Connell, Wash.
We will get back to work today and continue to work on things and clean up what we need to," Holden said. "Once the kids come back from Christmas break, hopefully we will have our full roster back."
