College Place High School's varsity girls basketball team overcame a cold outside shooting night Wednesday, Dec. 29, at the DeSales Christmas Classic, and came away with a 37-29 victory over the Irish.
Sumi Leavell had 14 points, 6 rebounds and a blocked shot for the Hawks (4-2 record), teammate Jenna Hill had 11 points and 7 steals, Shea Kasenga had 4 points and 6 rebounds, Megan Foertsch had 3 points and 3 rebounds, Grace Casagrande had 3 points and 2 rebounds, and Kenadie Schreindl added 2 points and 6 rebounds.
They went to the fourth quarter tied 24-24, but prevailed.
"DeSales came out playing a packed in zone defense that left the Hawks shooters open for a lot of outside shots," Hawks coach Julie Hill said. "The girls were taking good shots, it was just one of those frustrating nights where nothing was falling. DeSales did a good job defensively inside.
"We decided to come out the second half and press, even though we were missing starter Lena Weaver who helps us run our press well. Girls had to play positions they weren't used to playing and girls were moved up from JV who haven't practiced with us much. They all stepped up and did well."
The Hawks will play for the tournament title Thursday with the opening tip scheduled at 4 p.m.
Meanwhile, the Irish will have a consolation game at 1 p.m.
Morgan Thomas and Maddie Wahl led the Irish in their first-round matchup, each scoring 10 points.
They challenged the Hawks.
"A few key steals on the press and a timely 3-pointer helped the Hawks get a little breathing room in the last minute of the game," Hill said. "It was a hard fought battle the whole way."
