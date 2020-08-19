Nathan Cogswell, an amateur at Meridian Valley in Kent, Washington, emerged as the 2020 Northwest Open champion on Tuesday at Wine Valley Golf Club.
A junior at Seattle University, Cogswell finished the two-day tournament with a 10-under par 134, edging David Phay, of Whitbey Golf & Country Club in Oak Harbor, Washington, by a single stroke.
Whitbey blew the field away Tuesday, turning in the best second-round score with an 8-under par 64, but Cogswell had started the day three-strokes up, and he held on.
The second round started with Cogswell two strokes off the lead.
Matt Epstein, of Inglewood Golf Club, and Birk Nelson, of Orange Whip Trainer, shared the top spot entering Tuesday’s action, but neither managed to keep pace with their first-round scores.
Epstein and Nelson weren’t the only golfers finding difficulties on the second day.
The tournament included 168 pros and amateurs competing in brutal conditions, with temperatures outside in triple digits for the second day in a row.
“Yesterday, there was a little bit a cloud cover, so that made it a little better, but today, there’s no cloud cover,” Wine Valley pro Chris Isaacson said shortly following second-round struggles of his own.
After shooting a 1-under 71 on Monday, Isaacson finished 7-over. He ended up tied for 85th place.
“No excuses,” Isaacson said. “The course beat me out there today.”
However, the weather took its toll.
“The heat is tough, and it’s made the course a little firmer, a little faster,” Isaacson said. “And the wind is really starting to whip, but really, it’s the firmness. It’s a bit tricky out there today.”
The weather kept Wine Valley extra busy as host.
“We’re just trying to make sure we have water for everybody, make sure everybody is staying hydrated,” Isaacson said. “Everybody is just guzzling water. It’s a challenge no doubt.”
The 2020 NW Open was also complicated by a chaotic coronavirus pandemic that has devastated the world, limiting travel and activity.
Yet, the tournament still drew 168 professionals and amateurs from around the Pacific Northwest.
“That’s a full field,” Isaacson said. “They went with a full field again this year. Now, they shortened it to two days, instead of three.”
The pandemic forced Wine Valley to make several adjustments.
“The other thing is we only have single rider carts,” Isaacson said. “If there’s two in a cart, they must wear masks, and no one wants to do that on a day like today, so we’ve been really busy cleaning carts, getting them ready for the next person almost as soon as someone is done with one. As soon as they’re done, they have to wear a mask when they come inside, and we’re all keeping social distance.
“But everybody’s doing their part, handling all this really well,” Isaacson said. “Quite honestly, I think everybody is doing a really good job keeping everything safe.”
Besides hosting the event, the Walla Walla Valley had other representatives along with Isaacson among the 168 golfers.
Wine Valley pro Brady Sharp managed to bounce back from a 2-over 74 on Monday to finish tied for 21st place overall with a 3-under 141.
Wine Valley also had Tyler Daniels competing, and he ended up in the middle of the pack with a 73-75—148.
Walla Walla Country Club pro Terrance Parnell cut two strokes of his Monday score, and finished with a 172.