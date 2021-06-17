CHS Primeland won the Walla Walla Little League All-City tournament title with an 8-1 victory over Cox Jones on the Pacific Little League field on Wednesday, June 16.
The tournament started on Saturday, with Valley's Pepsi taking a 22-15 win over Pacific's Coke Zero, Valley's Cox Jones downing Pacific's Tompkins Appliance, 13-0, Pacific's MZI handing Valley's Grocery Outlet a 16-6 defeat, and Valley's CHS taking a 10-0 victory over Pacific's Baker Boyer.
In Monday's semifinals, CHS ousted MZI, 11-1, and Cox Jones handled Pepsi, 6-2, to set up Wednesday's championship game.
CHS starting pitcher Braeden McCauley took his team into the sixth inning, with Trey McCauley closing out the victory.
CHS jumped out early with a three-run first inning, added two more in the third, one in the fourth and two in the sixth.
Cox Jones scored its run in the third inning.
Walla Walla Valley hosts the District 5 tournament beginning on June 23, with Pacific hosting the Intermediate All-Stars tournament beginning June 25.