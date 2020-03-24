The Camas Prairie Trapshooting Association and Walla Walla Gun Club have come to a unanimous decision to change the date of the 2020 Camas Prairie Handicap to August 28-30, the weekend before Labor Day.
The shoot program will be slightly changed from that previously planned, hopefully all websites publishing dates will be updated soon.
This weekend kept the shoot in the 2020 target year benefitting special category and All-American points shooters.
RV spaces will not be changed, and Camas Prairie raffle tickets will still be sold until Aug. 29. The raffle drawing will be after the shootoffs. All-star shoot offs will be shot after Saturday’s Handicap event 6.