The Walla Walla Bruins opened their nine-team Bruins Tournament on Friday morning, July 9, with an 8-4 victory over the Gonzaga Eagles on the Walla Walla Community College field.
On Saturday, the Bruins scored the game-winner in the bottom of the eighth inning for a 9-8 victory over the Kennewick Phantoms.
Against Gonzaga, Walla Walla opened scoring in the second with a lone run, with the Eagles tying it up in the top of the third.
The Bruins then plated two runs in each of the third and fourth innings for a 5-1 lead.
Following Gonzaga's fifth-inning run, Walla Walla made it 7-2 in the sixth, and answered the Eagle's two-run seventh with a final score to leave the final 8-4.
The Bruins' Noah Braunel had two RBI in the victory, as Walla Walla outhit Gonzaga, 10-9, and each team committed an error.
In Saturday's victory over the Phantoms, Kennewick opened up a 3-0 lead in the top of the second.
Walla Walla promptly scored two runs in the bottom of the second, which the Phantoms answered with a third-inning run to make it 4-2.
The Bruins scored a single run in the fifth to pull within 4-3, with Kennewick then putting up a three-run sixth, followed by a run in the seventh to round out the Phantoms' scoring.
Walla Walla plated two runs in the sixth, tied it up with a three-run eighth, and then scored the game-winner in the bottom of the eighth.
Kennewick outhit the Bruins, 12-10, in the game.
Jordan Zimmerman went seven innings on the mound for Walla Walla.
Cohen Ocanaz had three RBI for the Bruins in the victory.
Walla Walla was scheduled to play the Mount Spokane Wild late Saturday.