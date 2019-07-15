EUGENE, Ore. — The Walla Walla Bruins rebounded from Saturday’s 9-4 defeat at the hands of Junction City, Ore., to defeat Thurston of Springfield, Ore., 8-1 here Sunday and claim the third-place trophy in the annual Best of the West summer baseball tournament.

The Bruins, who began tourney play Wednesday with a 16-2 victory over North Medford, Ore., and followed up with a 15-3 win over North Eugene Friday, left town with a 31-14 overall record heading into what looms as the team’s most important weekend of the season.

Walla Walla entertains the Hanford Flames today at 5:30 p.m. at Warriors Field in the first two games of a critical three-game Central Washington American Legion League series. The third game is slated Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Hanford High School in West Richland.

The Griz and the Flames enter the three-game set tied for second place in the league’s Southern Division with identical 11-4 records.

The team that emerges with second place in hand will host first-round district tournament play later in the week.

The Kennewick Phantoms have already clinched the South Division championship and an automatic berth to the Class AA American Legion state tournament. Likewise, West Valley has assured itself of a ticket to state by winning the North Division title.

The second-place team from the South will host the third and fourth teams from the North while the North’s No. 2 qualifier hosts the third and fourth teams from the South to begin district play.

Bruins coach Jason Parsons wasn’t sure how many additional state tickets will be allotted to the league. What he is sure of is how well his team is playing.

“You want to be playing your best baseball come July, and that is what is happening to us,” Parsons said. “It is definitely a good sign.”

Since suffering a 9-8 loss to Mountain View of Boise in the second round of the Boise Firecracker tournament on July 4, a game that took nine innings to decide, the Bruins have won 11 of 12 games.

Junction City snapped a 10-game Walla Walla winning streak with Saturday’s 9-4 victory. It was a game in which Parsons protected his pitching staff by using three pitchers in what he called “live bullpen sessions” in anticipation of the importance of the three-game series that begins tonight.

Ryan Chase drew the pitching assignment Sunday and checked Thurston on just one hit as the Bruins got back to their winning ways. Ethan Zehner and Brady Knowles led the offense with two hits each and JT McKenzie, Anthony Parish and Bobby Holtzinger collected a double each.

“We ran into a little speed bump with Junction City, but they are a good club and we did not play well Saturday night,” Parsons said. “But we played much better Sunday.”

Parsons plans to send Will Kytola and Ian Kopf to the mound today against Hanford, with Hunter Polley slated to start Tuesday and McKenzie at the ready should he be needed.

“Pitchingwise we are in perfect shape,” Parsons said. “Partly that’s because of the live bullpen sessions we used Saturday night.”

Hanford and Walla Walla are well matched, Parsons said.

“Hanford is a very scrappy team,” he said. “They put the ball in play and they are very aggressive. They don’t take pitches.

“We are pretty even, and this could be fun for the next two days.”

Bruins 8, Tigers 1

Thurston00010—111

Walla Walla70001—882

Kizer, Theuzy (4) and Windom; Chase and Parish.

Hits — Thurston: Windom; WW: Zehner 2, Terry, Holtzinger, Parish, McKenzie, Knowles 2.

Junction City 9, Bruins 4

Walla Walla2001001—474

Junction City006003x—983

Polley, Kopf (3), Holtzinger (3) and Parish; Chandler, Sandon (6) and Griff.

Hits — WW: Swanson 2, Huntsman, Terry, Holtzinger, Chase 2; Junction City: Fuller 2, Chandler, Blake, Stimpson 2, Sands 2.

Bruins 8, Axe 3

South Eugene1010010—330

Walla Walla201005x—8112

Bray, Reeves (5) and Salazar; Palomo, Terry (6) and Chase.

Hits — South Eugene: Bray, Robertson 2; WW: Zehner, Polley 3, Holtzinger 2, McKenzie 3, Chase, Knowles.