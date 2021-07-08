The Walla Walla Bruins scored early and often in a 9-2 American Legion victory over Kennewick on the Walla Walla Community College field on Wednesday, July 7.
That victory followed a 13-10 Bruins loss to the Bandits in the twin bill opener.
In the nightcap victory, Walla Walla scored a single run in the first inning to open scoring, and added two runs in each of the next fourth innings.
The Bandits didn't get on the scoreboard until the fifth, when they plated a single run, and round out scoring in the sixth with another run.
Walla Walla outhit Kennewick, 10-3, in the game, with Brixen Betzler and Kyler Jensen each getting two hits for the Bruins.
In the opening loss, the Bandits scored twice in the top of the first, but the Bruins answered with one run of their own in the bottom of the inning, and then took the lead with a four-run second.
Kennewick pulled within 5-4 in the top of the third, and responded to Walla Walla's run in the bottom of the third with another of its own in the fourth.
Both teams scored four times in the fifth to make it 10-9 Bruins.
But after a scoreless sixth inning, the Bandits plated four seventh-inning runs that Walla Walla couldn't answer.
Kennewick outhit the Bruins, 15-8, but Walla Walla took advantage of eight Bandits errors in the game.
The Bruins open their nine-team tournament today, playing the Spokane Expos at 2:30 p.m. and Boise at 7:30 p.m. Both games are at Walla Walla Community College, with other games being played there and at Murr Sports Park.