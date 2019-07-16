The Walla Walla Bruins earned the right to host the Area 4 South district tournament in Central Washington U17 American Legion baseball action at Walla Walla Community College on Monday.

The Bruins and Hanford came in with identical 11-4 marks, tied for second in CWAL, leaving the winner of their final three-game series with the right to host the district tournament.

The Bruins won both ends of the double dip at Warriors Field on Monday to clinch home field advantage for district.

The Bruins got a three-hit, complete-game pitching performance from Will Kytola to claim the first game, 8-2.

And Walla Walla scored in every inning, but the sixth, to complete the sweep with an 8-5 win in the nightcap.

The teams complete the regular season with a single game tonight at Hanford.

“We got the job done,” Bruins coach Jason Parsons said. “I’m really proud of the guys for the way they came out and took care of business.”

The Bruins came to bat in a scoreless game in the home third of the opener.

Zeke Palomo got it started for the Bruins with a one-out, high chopper that went for a hit.

Ethan Zehner was hit with a pitch, and Casey Swanson scored both Palomo and Zehner with a bounder that was defelected by the Flames second baseman, but got through to knock in two runs.

Joe Terry singled to score Swanson, and Bobby Holtzinger capped the rally with a base hit to knock home Terry.

The Bruins held a 4-0 lead after three.

Kytola never allowed the Flames to recover.

Swanson’s ground-rule double knocked in another Bruins run in the fourth, and Hunter Polley’s two-run double highlighted a three-run Bruin fifth.

The rest, Kytola took care of.

The Wa-Hi sophomore-to-be didn’t allow a run until the fifth inning, and finished with a three-hitter, giving up two runs (one earned), striking out three, and only walking one and hitting one.

“Will was incredible,” Parsons said. “Really proud of that kid.”

“It was crazy,” Kytola said. “My offspeed stuff set up everything. I was aggressive and pitched backward. They (Hanford) were aggressive early in the count. They went after the offspeed early, and I went to the fastball later in the count.

“I had a good infield behind me (one Bruins error on the game),” he continued. “I knew if I got a ground ball, my infield would make the play. It was my sharpest outing of the summer. I gained confidence and felt I could locate all my pitches.”

The Bruins, led by Holtzinger’s three hits and two each from Terry and Swanson, pounded out 12 hits to back Kytola.

Matty Carlson laced a one-out single in the Flames’ first to open game two.

The Bruins’ defense rose to the occasion.

Joe Garcia’s hot smash was backhanded behind third base by Holtzinger, who straightend, made a perfect feed to Hunter Polley at second, and Polley made a perfect turn and nailed Carlson at first to complete the 5-4-3 inning-ending double play.

“I stuck my glove out and got it,” Holtzinger said. “I had to catch it, line up my feet, and make a good throw. It was exciting and a momentum starter for us.”

Zehener led off the Bruins first with a bunt, but the throw to first was lost in the sun, and Zehner wound up at third.

Terry’s ground ball got Zehner home for a quick 1-0 Bruins lead.

Cael Mcmurdo gave the Flames a temporary lead with a two-out, two-run single in the Flames second.

The Bruins responded with three in the home second. Zehner knocked in two with a single, and Brady Knowles, running for Ryan Chase, who reached on a one-out single, was heads up and scored the Bruins’ third run of the inning on a short wild pitch to make it 4-2 Bruins after two.

Hudson Shupe’s two-run triple tied it at 4-4 in the visitor third.

Holtzinger led off the Bruins third with a line-drive base hit.

Polley put down a sacrifice bunt to get Holtzinger to second, and Kytola plated Holtzinger with a double, and the Bruins had the lead for good.

“At this level, usually the first or second pitch are the best pitches,” Holtzinger said. “I try to be aggressive early in the count. I found a hole and it worked out. I didn’t want to travel for district.”

A Dylan Fowler leadoff triple keyed a two-run Bruins fourth as Walla Walla stretched the lead to 7-4 after four.

The Flames narrowed the gap to 7-5 with a run in the fifth, but the Bruins answered.

Jacob Rose led off the home fifth with a double, Chase bunted Rose to third, and Fowler’s ground ball got Chase home to make it 8-5 Bruins after five.

Bruin starting pitcher Ian Kopf got into a two-on, one-out jam in the Flames sixth.

JT McKenzie came in from the Bruins bullpen and got the last two outs in the sixth.

McKenzie gave up back-to-back, one-out hits to Michael Chvedov and Shupe in the Flames seventh.

The Bruins defense responded with a 6-4-3 (Swanson-to-Polley-to-Kopf) double play to end it and send the Bruins off to host district.

“We made some web gyms today,” Parsons said of the Bruin defense.

The Bruins improve to 13-4 in CWAL and close the regular season tonight at Hanford at 5:30 for a single game.

The Bruins open district play Friday at 7 p.m. at the WWCC field.

Bruins 8, Flames 2

Hanford0000101—232

Walla Walla004130x—8121

T. Garcia, Hunter (5) and Mcmurdo; Kytola and Parish.

HRs — none.

Hits — Flames: Carlson, Mackley, J. Garcia; WW: Terry 2, Swanson 2, Kopf, Holtzinger 2, Pelomo. Zehner, Polley, Fowler.

Bruins 8, Flames 5

Hanford0220100—5114

Walla Walla131210x—871

Cramer, J. Garcia (5) and Carlson; Kopf, McKenzie (6) and Chase.

HRs — none.

Hits — Flames: Chvedov 2, Shupe 3, Mcmurdo, Cramer 2, Mackley, J. Garcia, Hunter; WW: Chase, Zehner, Holtzinger 2, Kytola, Fowler, Rose.