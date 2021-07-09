The Walla Walla Bruins opened up their annual American Legion baseball tournament with two victories on Thursday, July 8, at the Walla Walla Community College field.
In the tourney opener on Thursday afternoon, the Bruins handed the Spokane Expos an 8-4 defeat. And in the evening nightcap, Walla Walla survived a late Boise rally to win, 9-8.
Against Spokane, the Bruins opened up a 4-0 lead after three innings, only to watch the Expos tie it up in the top of the fourth.
But Walla Walla’s bats drove in two runs in each of the fifth and sixth innings for the final 8-4 score.
The Bruins outhit Spokane, 11-3.
Noah Braunel went the distance on the mound for the Bruins, striking out six Expos batters.
Against Boise, the visitors plated solo runs in the first and second innings. Walla Walla then tied it up in the bottom of the second, and following another Boise run in the top of the fourth before the Bruins erupted for four runs for a 6-3 lead.
Walla Walla tagged on another three runs in the eighth.
Boise then rallied with a five-run ninth, and got within 9-8, before the Bruins closed out the win.
Walla Walla outhit Boise, 9-5, but four errors were costly for the Bruins.
Walla Walla continues the tournament at 10 a.m. on Friday against Gonzaga Prep, also on the WWCC field, with games all day at WWCC and Murr Sports Park.
Bracket play begins on Saturday at 10 a.m. on both fields, with the championship game slated for 11 a.m. on Sunday at WWCC.