EUGENE — The Walla Walla Bruins exploded for 12 runs in the top of the fifth inning to turn what had been a tied ball game into a 15-3 rout of the North Eugene Highlanders here at North Eugene High School on Thursday in the Best of the West Tournament.

Ethan Zehner finished with four hits for the Bruins, while teammates Casey Swanson and Bobby Holtzinger each had two.

Will Kytola pitched for the Bruins, recording five strikeouts against only two walks before play stopped with the end of the fifth inning due to the mercy rule.

“This team, North Eugene, was a quality team, and we could tell that they were not accustomed to losing,” Bruins coach Jason Parsons said. “It was tied 3-3 going into the fifth inning with Will (Kytola) doing a nice job for us after the first — he really settled in — and then their pitcher just struggled to find the zone.

“We just pounded it,” Parsons said. “The game really got out of hand in that fifth inning.”

Having won their first two tournament matchups here — the Bruins crushed North Medford, 16-2, here on Wednesday — they are back at it here this afternoon against South Eugene starting at 1 p.m.

Bruins 15, Highlanders 3

Walla Walla1020(12)—15111

North Eugene10020—352

Kytola and Parish. Vreim, Stark (5) and Dalton.

HR — none.

Hits — WW: Zehner 4, Swanson 2, Kopf, Holtzinger 2, Parish, Polley. NE: Dalton, Wallace, Kunz, Duke, Warwick.