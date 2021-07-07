KENNEWICK — The Walla Walla Bruins scored a first-inning run, and used that momentum to a 9-6 American Legion victory over the Kennewick Bandits at Southridge High School on Tuesday, July 6.
Walla Walla added two runs in the third inning for a 3-0 lead before the Bandits' bats plated four in the bottom of the inning to take the lead.
Kennewick increased its lead to 6-3 with solo runs in the fourth and fifth innings.
That's when the Bruins bats came alive to score three times in both the sixth and seventh innings for the margin of victory.
Walla Walla outhit the Bandits, 11-9, with Noah Braunel leading the way with three hits.
Braunel also had three RBI in the Bruins' win.
Kyler Jensen struck out four Kennewick batters while pitching 4 1/3 innings for Walla Walla.
The Bruins host Kennewick at 5:30 p.m. today, and begin their nine-team tournament on Thursday, with games being played at Walla Walla Community College and Murr Sports Park.
Round Robin play is Thursday and Friday, with bracket play on Saturday and Sunday.
Walla Walla is slated to play the Spokane Expos at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday at WWCC, and then Boise at 7:30 p.m. on the same field.
On Friday, the Bruins face Gonzaga Prep at 10 a.m., also on the WWCC field.