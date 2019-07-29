YAKIMA — Kennewick struck for 10 runs in the bottom of the first inning here Sunday at Davis High School.

The offensive explosion, fueled by seven hits, three walks and two costly Walla Walla errors, powered the Phantoms to a 14-2 victory and dumped the Bruins into the loser-out bracket at the Washington Class AA American Legion state baseball tournament.

The Bruins are slated to take on the Pullman Posse here this afternoon at 4 in the elimination game. The Phantoms move on to meet the Yakima Peppers, 17-6 winners over Mount Vernon Sunday, tonight at 7 in the winners’ bracket.

“We just had a rough half-an-inning,” Walla Walla coach Jason Parsons said of his team’s third loss to the Phantoms in four games this season. “Outside of that, we didn’t play that poorly.”

Inconsistent defense was Parsons’ biggest concern heading into the state tourney. And sure enough, four Bruins errors in the field Sunday was in large part their undoing.

Kennewick collected 11 hits on the day, and seven walks were problematic as well. But the four flubs in the field led to 11 unearned Phantom runs.

“When you make miscues and extend innings, it’s always difficult to overcome,” Parsons said. “When you have to get five outs in one inning, that’s tough.”

The Bruins took advantage of a Kennewick error in the top of the first inning to grab a short lived 2-0 lead.

Ethan Zehner was safe on the Phantom error, stole second base and scored on Ian Kopf’s two-out single. Bobby Holtzinger and Hunter Polley followed with base hits and Kopf came around to score on Polley’s single.

But that was it for the Walla Walla offense, with a Zehner single accounting for the Bruins’ only other hit of the game against Kennewick left-hander Cade Puckett.

“He was outstanding,” Parsons said of the Phantoms’ pitcher who allowed four hits and two runs, neither earned, and struck out eight before handing the ball off to Max Mayer for the final out of the fifth and final inning of the abbreviated game.

“After that first inning, he made adjustments and we didn’t adjust to him,” Parsons said of Puckett. “We took away his best pitch, the fast ball away, in the first inning, but then he started busting us inside and we couldn’t adjust.

“He’s very good at mixing up his pitches, and his strength is his command of the strike zone.”

Trevor Ridely collected three singles and scored three times for Kennewick. Garrett Noethe doubled and singled, scored three runs and knocked in four. And Myles Mayovsky added two singles and one run while Elija Tanner contributed a single, two runs and two RBIs.

Kopf was saddled with the loss as he yielded nine runs on five hits and three walks in just two-thirds of an inning. Eight of the runs charged to him were unearned.

“As a former pitcher myself, I know that you are going to have blips on the radar,” Parsons said. “But our pitchers have been pretty good for us all summer and we just need to play a little bit better behind them.”

The pitching assignment today falls to JT McKenzie when the Bruins take on the Posse for the third time this season. Walla Walla defeated Pullman 8-0 and 3-1 when the teams met twice in the Northside Clash tournament in Spokane in early June.

“They have some older seasoned kids, and they can hit,” Parsons said of the Posse. “They are a competitive team, but we had some outstanding pitching performances from Will Kytola and Zeke Palomo when we played them.

“And we are confident in Justin today. He has been good for us all summer.”

The Bruins will take a 36-17 record into this afternoon’s game, hopeful of getting past Pullman and perhaps getting another shot at the Phantoms. Walla Walla beat Kennewick 10-1 when the teams met June 17 in Walla Walla, but the Phantoms swept the Bruins 9-4 and 11-7 the next day in Kennewick and went on to win the Area 4 South Division championship.

“Kennewick is one of the best teams we have played this season,” Parsons said. “They are well coached and they have good players.

“We know we can beat them because we did,” he added. “But in the three games they beat us, we did not play well and that is what is so disappointing. We just hope we get to play them again.

“But right now we have to take care of Pullman.”

Phantoms 14, Bruins 2

Walla Walla20000—244

Kennewick(10)022x—14111

Kopf, Terry (1), Fowler (4) and Chase; Puckett, Mayer (5) and Ridley.

Hits — WW: Zehner, Kopf, Holtzinger, Polley; Kennewick: Noethe 2, Ridley 3, Tanner, Mayer, Mayovsky 2, Mitchell, Puckett.