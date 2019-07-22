The Walla Walla Bruins fell short on Sunday to the Yakima Valley Peppers, 8-6, after a late rally by the Peppers in the last inning of their Area 4 South District tournament finale at Walla Walla Community College.

The game was for seeding into the state tournament. Yakima Valley takes the third seed to state, while Walla Walla is fourth.

This year’s Class AA American Legion state tournament will be contested in Yakima beginning Saturday with 16 teams from around the state taking part. There will be eight first-round games played the first day, four of them at Parker Field on the Yakima Valley Community College campus and four at David High School.

The true double-elimination tournament continues through Aug. 1.

The Bruins found themselves in a hole early on Sunday at Warriors Field, trailing 2-0 heading in to the bottom half of the first.

They were able to get one run back after Bobby Holtzinger scored Brady Knowles on a sacrifice fly to center to make the score 2-1 after one.

The Peppers pushed their lead to 4-1 in the next inning with two runs coming across on a wild pitch that got away from Bruins catcher Anthony Parish, who had trouble locating the ball after it got by him.

The Bruins quickly bounced back in the bottom half of the second. With one out and the bases loaded, Casey Swanson cleared the bases with a three-RBI double to the right-center gap to tie the game at 4-4 after two innings.

The score stayed the same for the next two and a half innings, until the bottom of the fifth when Joe Terry broke the tie after scoring on a wild pitch.

After holding the Peppers to zero runs in the top half of the sixth, the Bruins added one more in the bottom of the sixth when Dylan Fowler scored on an error by Yakima’s first baseman to give the Bruins a 6-4 lead heading into the final inning.

Errors by the Bruins played a big part in this game, as they ended with six on the day, and they played a factor in the final inning as the Peppers were able to score four runs in the top of the seventh to take a two-run lead heading into the bottom half of the seventh.

The Bruins were able to get one base runner on, but couldn’t move him around and they fell short in the end.

Peppers 8, Bruins 6

Yakima Valley2200004—862

Walla Walla1300110—666

Johnson, Jenkins (4), Cruzen (4), Benjamin (5) and Cypher. Polley, Chase (3) and Parish.

HRs — none.

Hits — YV: Anderson, Quincy, Benjamin, Fortier, Dailey, Cruzen. WW: Swanson, Knowles, Terry, Holtzinger, Rose, Fowler.