PENDLETON — The Columbia Gorge Hustlers took a 1-0 first-inning lead over the Walla Walla Bruins in American Legion AA baseball play here on Sunday, June 27.
The Bruins answered with a run of their own in the top of the second inning, but the Hustlers plated five runs in the bottom of the second, added two more in the third and one in the fourth to roll to a 9-1 victory.
Cohen Ocanaz got the start for Walla Walla, going 4 2/3 innings, before Jordan Zimmerman can in to finish the game.
The Bruins committed four errors in the game, and the Hustlers outhit Walla Walla 8-3.
The Bruins are off until July 6, when they head to play the Kennewick Bandits at Southridge High School.